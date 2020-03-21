Kesha Will Be Isolating In Style

Kesha, 33, must be doing something right – she just signed on the dotted line to purchase a very comfortable new house in Mar Vista – strange timing, but maybe she got a good deal. She paid five million dollars for a modern 5,942 sq ft home with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths, plus a guest house and pool. Our favorite feature is the gigantic movie screen over the guest house/garage. Check out the entire house in the Dirt real estate section in Variety. Sweet to imagine watching movies on the patio next summer…

