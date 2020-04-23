Tom Hardy Is Unrecognizable In His Al Capone Drag

It’s not that we don’t like the idea of a movie about Al Capone in Chicago, but we are VERY disappointed that Tom Hardy was cast to play Capone, so he had to gain weight and disguise his good looks – AGAIN! Seems like Tom’s pretty face is always covered with beards or monstrous masks in his movies. The new film Capone covers the gangster’s life after prison when he suffered from dementia and relived his past through memories. Wouldn’t someone like Paul Giamatti have been a more appropriate casting choice?

