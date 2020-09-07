Jane Fonda Is Right About Tom Hardy

We don’t agree with Jane Fonda on a LOT of things, especially the fact that she seems to take on the lifestyle and beliefs of whatever man she is with. But we think she is absolutely right about Tom Hardy. Jane says Tom Hardy is the new Marlon Brando, and it IS an astute observation. Jane is correct to point out that Tom’s movie Legend, in which he played gangster twin brothers, deserved a LOT more attention and awards when it was released. We especially loved him in that retro movie because he had no facial hair and he has a face worth looking at! Yes, he is reminiscent of young Brando, and maybe someday Tom will star in the Marlon Brando story.

Photo: Tom Hardy filming Legend

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

