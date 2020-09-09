Nelly: Not As Dangerous As He Looks

Nelly has never been the gangster rapper that some people assumed he was. The fact that he’s appearing on Dancing with the Stars should validate that fact. We met Nelly over 16 years ago when he filmed part of a music video at our house. He was slim and cute and surprisingly well spoken- we got the feeling he wanted to be more of a bad boy than he really WAS. (In those days rappers were mostly from the east or west coast – not the midwest, like Nelly.) Fast forward to today – he’s a fierce looking muscleman and he has raised four kids of his own…and he DANCES.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

