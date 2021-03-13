J.Lo And Alex Split: Real Estate Tells The Story

SOMETHING has been going on between Jennifer Lopez and her fiancee Alex Rodriguez for more than a few months. They were happy as clams last August when the couple paid 32.5 million dollars for a 14,000 sq ft Miami mansion with 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. And their blended family of four kids (two each) were thrilled also. The children have grown up with each other for the past four years. Unfortunately, in August, the deal fell thru and the house went to someone else. Why did they change their minds? It’s possible that coronavirus isolation contributed the the demise of this fairy-tale romance. Certainly the children are heartbroken- they are going to miss all that fun in the sun together…

