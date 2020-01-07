Bhuj – The Pride Of India: Parineeti Chopra replaced by Nora Fatehi in the Ajay Devgn starrer

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Parineeti Chopra will not be a part of Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer, Bhuj – The Pride Of India. The actress couldn’t give her dates to the project even after giving it a positive nod because she already had her plate full with Saina Nehwal Biopic and the remake of The Girl On The Train. While the makers were still on the lookout for another actress to replace her in the film, it looks like they’ve found the one.

The ‘Saqi Saqi’ girl, Nora Fatehi, has been roped in to play Parineeti’s role in the film. Nora will already be featuring in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and the song ‘Garmi’ has already taken the internet by the storm. A source close to the project confirmed that Nora has recently given her nod to the project and will begin shooting for it on January 12. The actress will be shooting for her bit in the movie during the last 15-days-long schedule of the war drama.

Nora Fatehi’s role will be that of a spy in this Abhishek Dhudhaiya film.

