Amy Jackson writes a heartfelt note as son Andreas completes four months

Ever since her baby boy has arrived, actor Amy Jackson's joy knows no bound. She takes note of every little moment of happiness spent, and doesn't forget to share them with us either. Her Instagram feed has turned into a chronicle of her baby's growing up. All mothers would relate!

As Andreas turns four months old today, Amy took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of him, snuggled in her arms. She also wrote a heartfelt note. "4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy," the note reads.

View this post on Instagram

4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy ♾ ❤️

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 17, 2020 at 5:39am PST

Isn't that beautiful? Amy and boyfriend George Panayitou welcomed their baby boy in London last year in September. While nothing is confirmed yet, we hear they are planning their big day this year. It might be a private wedding in Greece, with just the close friends and family members in attendance.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results