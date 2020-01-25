Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as Veer and Zoe are all things love!

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are super excited for their first on-screen collaboration with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The duo has been in the news for various reasons and their chemistry shows full-well in the trailer. While Kartik Aaryan will also be playing Raghu along with Veer, we’re equally excited to see Sara Ali Khan as Zoe and Arushi Sharma as Leena.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share another boomerang where he is goofing around with Sara Ali Khan. He captioned the video as, “#SarTik कामयाबी की सीढ़ी चढ़ते हुए ???? #Veer aur #Zoe ????????‍???????????? #Shayad #LoveAajkal ????” We can’t wait to see what these guys have in store with Love Aaj Kal.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jan 24, 2020 at 8:55am PST

Slated to release on February 14, Love Aaj Kal will depict love stories from 1990 and 2020.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma are adorable goofballs in this behind-the-scenes boomerang from Love Aaj Kal

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results