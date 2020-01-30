India vs New Zealand: Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddharth among others cheer for Team India

Yet again! Indian won a match against New Zealand and it reached an exciting Super Over as they won the third T20 International of the five-match series. Martin Guptill and Kevin Williamson scored 17 runs off Jasprit Bumrah's over. And it was up to Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to chase the target of 18 runs.
T3425 – INDIA INDIAINDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 29, 2020
What a finish! @ImRo45 you beauty! What hitting from the #Hitman. Hard luck kiwis (players and commentary team) #NZvIND
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 29, 2020
My man @ImRo45 … india …india pic.twitter.com/CvVoeXP2vv
— Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) January 29, 2020
