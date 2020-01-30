Thappad: Taapsee Pannu reveals her intriguing first look from Anubhav Sinha’s film

The announcement of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Thappad starring Tapsee Pannu recently raked up the excitement amongst the audience. The film will be releasing on the 28th of February and to give us the shivers, the makers today released the first look poster featuring Tapsee Pannu, struggling and agitated by the looks of it.

The actress took to her social media and shared, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?

Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook”. The makers of the movie will release the trailer on the 31st of January and made sure they gave us a thought provoking context with – “Thappad: Bas itni si baat?” line on the poster.

Touted to be a film which is this year’s Pink, which also starred tapsee in it and shook the nation, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects. Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 is one critically acclaimed film and was inspired by real-life events.

The movie, Thappad has a talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi and Ram Kapoor and is already looking promising after the release of the poster.

After achieving critical and box Office success with Article 15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film. Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020

