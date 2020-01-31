TV actor Karanvir Bohra deported at Delhi airport for not carrying right documents

Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra, who was traveling to Nepal from Mumbai in an Air India flight, was deported at Delhi airport after he failed to furnish the right documents. The actor, who was carrying his Aadhar Card, was informed that the document was insufficient for him to go to Nepal by air.

Bohra later took to Twitter, questioning the airline as to why they let him board his flight from Mumbai if the document wasn't enough. "Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal. trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar@IndiaInNepal," he wrote.

The actor got his hands on his passport after someone flew to Delhi immediately to hand it over. Meanwhile, the airline responded to his tweet, with a list of documents one needed, “Thank u 4 this link,& I believe not only 4 the passengers,its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down2 Delhi to hand me the passport,” Bohra responded.

