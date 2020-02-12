Surbhi Chandna eats 4 green chillies for a scene in Sanjivani and we’re amazed by her dedication!

Surbhi Chandna as Dr. Ishaani in Sanjivani has been winning hearts just like she did as Anika in Ishqbaaz. She is one of the most sought after television actresses for all the right reasons. Her acting skills have gone from better to best with every single episode post leap on Sanjivani. All set to make her fans fall in love with her yet again, Surbhi Chandna has proven yet again that she is the most dedicated person when it comes to her profession.
Watch the video and we’re sure you’re going to laud her for actually eating chillies.
Needless to say, Surbhi Chandna is the most badass actress on Indian Television!
