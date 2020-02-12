Surbhi Chandna eats 4 green chillies for a scene in Sanjivani and we’re amazed by her dedication!

Surbhi Chandna as Dr. Ishaani in Sanjivani has been winning hearts just like she did as Anika in Ishqbaaz. She is one of the most sought after television actresses for all the right reasons. Her acting skills have gone from better to best with every single episode post leap on Sanjivani. All set to make her fans fall in love with her yet again, Surbhi Chandna has proven yet again that she is the most dedicated person when it comes to her profession.

In a recent video that she posted, she is seen munching down on green chillies during a scene to make it look real. She posted the video with the caption, “How to ace MIRCHI Khaane wala scene.. okay i am dying in this .. my eyes my nose and everything else is watering ?? this is asli theeki wali dark green chilli and i had 4 of those @vyasbhavna – my fab writer kyun kyun kyun ???? To my aid was GEMS , GCs @mrgravitas Honey wala nimbu pani before i could get a hold of myself”

Watch the video and we’re sure you’re going to laud her for actually eating chillies.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Feb 12, 2020 at 1:21am PST

Needless to say, Surbhi Chandna is the most badass actress on Indian Television!

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna becomes the talk of the town with her saree-clad look!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results