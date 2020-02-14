True to his title of King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan posts a romantic picture with his Valentine Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan has been termed as the King of Romance, owing to the ‘n’ number of romantic films he has been a part of and still being able to charm his audience. On Valentine's Day, the actor, sticking true to his title shared a picture with wife Gauri Khan.

In the picture, the two can be seen holding hands looking at each other with love while facing away from the camera. Shah Rukh Khan edited the picture to write the letter V where their hands meet. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "36 years…ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions…."

36 years…ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions…. pic.twitter.com/CkP9VFieGI

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan fell in love while they were living in Delhi, long before Shah Rukh Khan ruled Bollywood. The two got married in the year 1991 and are now parents to three children.

Shah Rukh Khan is attributed to having changed the way romance is shown in Bollywood with his films Dilwale Dulhani Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein being some of them.

