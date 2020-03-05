The first looks of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar featuring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are peppy and vibrant

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was announced quite some time ago and the film was supposed to release last year in March. However, due to various reasons, the film was delayed and now the film is finally set to release on March 20, this year. This Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been in the news for quite some time and the first look of the film is finally out.
Take a look at the posters, right here.
We’re very keen to see what this duo has in store for the audience.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious reply to Katrina Kaif’s comment on his photo has us laughing
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply