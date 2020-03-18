After a production house registers the title Corona Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan calls it childish and immature

While the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, several production houses in India have rushed to register titles with the word coronavirus in it. Recently, Eros International had reportedly registered the title Corona Pyaar Hai with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council last week.

This title will remind one of Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan who directed the film is appalled by the development. Talking to a tabloid, he said that it is a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. The director said that it is childish and immature to do such a thing at this time. He said that one should ignore these people as they are not thinking straight.

Reportedly, Eros is now developing a script around the title based on the current situation. When Rakesh Roshan was asked if he would take any legal action he said that he both the titles have different meanings and so he cannot do anything about it.

