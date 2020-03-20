Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for Coronavirus, calls out racism against Asians

Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, the actor opened up about his diagnosis, urged everyone to follow self-isolation guidelines and called out racism against Asians.
Sharing the Instagram post, he wrote, "My experience fighting the coronavirus. Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."
In the almost 11 minute video, he spoke about his journey. "It’s important for you guys to know that I was asymptomatic during all of this time,” he said. "To be safe, when I got home I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own."
“For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” he further said. “And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course, wash your hands.”
“Let me just say that I never asked for or expected special treatment from anyone,” he added. “And let me just add that I believe that healthcare for all is a right, not a privilege. And not just healthcare, but quality healthcare. Everyone who meets the qualifications to be tested should be. Because the virus doesn’t care about race or gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether you’re rich or poor, or your immigration status. Only we seem to care about that.”
Daniel Dae Kim is the latest celebrity who has announced his diagnosis. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Indira Varma are some of the celebrities who have been tested positive.
On the work front, Daniel was shooting for New Amsterdam in New York.
