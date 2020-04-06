Singer Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19 for the second time, discharged from hospital

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, has been discharged after she tested negative for the second time in a row.
Kanika, who returned to Lucknow from London on March 15th, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20th and was kept isolated at the hospital. The hospital kept testing her, and after resulting positive in as many as five tests, she finally tested negative a few days back.
