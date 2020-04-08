Varun Dhawan to provide free meals to the unemployed after contributing to the PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund

The celebrities have been very generous with their donations and have tried their best to reach out and help the needy. Varun Dhawan has donated a sum of Rs. 55 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund and the CM Relief Fund to help eradicate the novel Coronavirus. The actor is known for his generousity and it is his gestures like these that make him a heartthrob for his fans.

After his generous donation, he has decided to provide free meals to those most affected because of this pandemic, the daily-wage earners and the unemployed. There are a lot of people that live hand to mouth and survive on a daily wage to figure out a square meal. With most businesses being shut due to the lockdown, it has become very difficult for people to figure out where to get their next meal from. Varun Dhawan posted on his Instagram that he will be providing free meals to the unemployed through the Taj Public Welfare Trust.

Take a look at his post.

View this post on Instagram

This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way foward. @ratantata #tatatrust

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:56pm PDT

As for his work, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

