Varun Dhawan to provide free meals to the unemployed after contributing to the PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund

The celebrities have been very generous with their donations and have tried their best to reach out and help the needy. Varun Dhawan has donated a sum of Rs. 55 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund and the CM Relief Fund to help eradicate the novel Coronavirus. The actor is known for his generousity and it is his gestures like these that make him a heartthrob for his fans.
This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way foward. @ratantata #tatatrust
As for his work, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan.
