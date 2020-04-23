Sobhita Dhulipala styles and clicks herself for the cover of Cosmopolitan

The lockdown has experienced many firsts, and this time, Cosmopolitan has taken it a notch higher. Sobhita Dhulipala featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan and revealed that she styled herself for the picture. So much so, she also did her own makeup and shot the picture right at her home. The actress was grateful for the opportunity and took to her Instagram to share the details of doing it all on her own. Looking as dreamy as ever, Sobhita Dhulipala styled herself in a blue shirt with minimal makeup and let her hair down as she flaunted her toned legs.

She posted the picture with the caption, “I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something – even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform. I spent a couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant. Cheers to significance that is found in simplicity. Cheers to joy that is multiplied by the spirit of sharing. Cheers to women rooting for women. 🙂 @cosmoindia @nandinibhalla #NoRetouching #PhonePhotography”

Take a look at the cover.

Well, what more do we expect from the ever so unconventional Sobhita Dhulipala?

