Sobhita Dhulipala styles and clicks herself for the cover of Cosmopolitan

The lockdown has experienced many firsts, and this time, Cosmopolitan has taken it a notch higher. Sobhita Dhulipala featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan and revealed that she styled herself for the picture. So much so, she also did her own makeup and shot the picture right at her home. The actress was grateful for the opportunity and took to her Instagram to share the details of doing it all on her own. Looking as dreamy as ever, Sobhita Dhulipala styled herself in a blue shirt with minimal makeup and let her hair down as she flaunted her toned legs.
Take a look at the cover.
Well, what more do we expect from the ever so unconventional Sobhita Dhulipala?
