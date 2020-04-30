Nikkhil Advani reveals Rishi Kapoor hugged Irrfan Khan after watching his performance in D-Day

Indian cinema lost two of the finest actors of all time, Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020. The actor was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital for colon infection. Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, April 30 after his long battle with leukemia.

Tributes from around the world poured in for the late actors. Nikkhil Advani, who made D-Day, recalled the time when veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was left amazed by Irrfan Khan's performance. He said that Irrfan quizzed him about how he could make a film like D-Day after making a Kal Ho Na Ho. Then, the filmmaker approached Sudhir Mishra and Anurag Kashyap to talk to Irrfan about the film since the actor wasn't sure whether Advani would keep the things as raw as it was on paper. Another query the actor had was whether the filmmaker would put songs in the film or not.

Speaking to a daily, Nikkhil further said that Irrfan was a phenomenal actor. He said that they were filming his last moment in the film when he calls up his son. The actor did his own interpretation and Rishi Kapoor was left surprised with the performance! The actor got up and hugged Irrfan and said that he couldn't believe what he had done. Nikkhil also said that Irrfan had pointed out that the filmmaker had okayed everyone's take except his. He told Irrfan that he didn't deserve to weigh his performance.

D-Day was a story about a team of experts dispatched to bring in The Most Wanted Man to India and almost achieve the unthinkable … until something goes horribly wrong.

The film stars Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Irrfan Khan, Shruti Haasan and Rishi Kapoor in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away, Amitabh Bachchan confirms

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results