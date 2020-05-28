Devoleena Bhattacharjee contributes to the Assam Relief Fund

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has donated to Assam Relief Fund and took to Twitter to announce the same. Assam along with some other north-eastern areas have been hit with Cyclone Amphan, leading to massive storms and floods in the area. The actress hails from Assam and has stepped up to help out her people.
❤️???????? https://t.co/ajgtsROP8B
— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 26, 2020
Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says this is the fourth time in the last five months that she is quarantined
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply