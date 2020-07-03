15 Years Of Sarkar: Amitabh Bachchan pens an endearing message, calls the film immortal

Actor Amitabh Bachchan donned the anti-hero role in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar. Now, 15 years later, the actor celebrated the occasion by calling the film 'immortal'.

The actor took to Twitter to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film and penned a note in Hindi stating he cherished every moment of it. "T 3581 – 15 yrs of SARKAR !

घड़ियाँ दिन की बीत जाती हैं

सालों बाद ,छवि उनकी सामने आती है

याद आते हैं वो क्षण,

वो चित्रण, अर्पण, दर्पण

कारण था प्रण, समर्पण, स्पष्टीकरण ,

की यही हो उदाहरण,

इस रूपांतरण का आभूषण फ़िल्मीकरण,

चले वर्षों, रहे आमरण !!

मंगलाचरण, मंगलाचरण, मंगलाचरण."

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2020

Sarkar, a political crime thriller, was reportedly based on 1972's The Godfather. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the title role alongside Abhishek Bachchan as his younger son, along with Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak and Tanisha Mukherjee.

