Ishq Subhan Allah star Adnan Khan tests negative for Coronavirus

Adnan Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of Kabir in Ishq Subhan Allah, revealed that he has tested negative for Coronavirus. The actor, a few days ago admitted that he was feeling unwell and hence decided to get himself tested before he resumed the shoot. Adnan Khan has quite the fan-following with the majority comprising of females, and now they are all heaving a sigh of relief.

While the coronavirus threat still lingers, a lot of television shows have resumed their shoots and are ensuring a minimum number of staff on the sets while taking all the possible precautionary measures into consideration. Adnan was awaiting his test results and since the results have come negative, he is waiting to be completely healthy before he resumes work.

The channel has not announced as to when the fresh episodes of Ishq Subhan Allah will air, but the fans are eagerly waiting to find out.

