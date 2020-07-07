Karanvir Bohra goes down the memory lane and shares a heartfelt memory of Saroj Khan

Veteran dance choreographer and dance guru of the entertainment industry Saroj Khan recently breathed her last, which was mourned by not only those from the entertainment industry but people world over.
Owing to the legendary dancer that she was, tributes to Saroj Khan have still been pouring in! Sharing some sweet memories of his interaction with Saroj Ji, actor Karanvir Bohra was also all praises for the dancing guru!
Also Read: Karanvir Bohra uninstalls TikTok after China attacks on Indian Army in Galwan Valley
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply