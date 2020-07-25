Sushant Singh Rajput receives immense love for Dil Bechara from Bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June, is currently seen in Dil Bechara that released on Friday on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The highly awaited film was also the last film the actor had filmed. As tributes have been pouring in from fans all across, with a heavy heart, they bid adieu to their favourite actor.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to pay tribute to the actor and how they felt watching the film. Some called it a celebration of his craft whilst others found it difficult to get through the film.

Check it out:

#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistle❤️#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/PrGGaBB7Oe

— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 24, 2020

As promised -I am ready with my popcorn ????.. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky. pic.twitter.com/KmEUPwqBmf

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 24, 2020

Watching you tonight Saathi ! @itsSSR . #DilBechara . Best of luck @CastingChhabra and to the whole team . @foxstarhindi @DisneyPlusHS .. pic.twitter.com/LgdriZeQO3

— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) July 24, 2020

It’s on #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput @CastingChhabra ???? pic.twitter.com/ArhTOzWHGr

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara ❤️???? This was both heartwarming and completely heartbreaking to watch… Had a lot to say so wrote it in the pic below…

Shine on you bright star ???? #SushantSinghRajput @CastingChhabra @sanjanasanghi96 pic.twitter.com/wDdi4R37m3

— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 24, 2020

Watched #DilBechara in intervals as it was hard to watch in one go.

I had met Sushant once during IIFA Awards, NY

He was so human and yet so much God-like.

He is left all of us alone somewhere.

So much left in pain-incomplete#RIP

Thank you @CastingChhabra team for this legacy pic.twitter.com/5uTjaCj2Hv

— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 25, 2020

Just finished #DilBechara and it’s left me so numb. Hug your loved ones tell them you love them. Speak to them laugh with them cry with them. You just don’t know when you will get that time with them again. Make those moments count.

— ADY (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020

It is a charming film, a good adaptation and a wonderful debut by Mukesh Chhabra. The choice of location, the cinematography and ensemble cast are very good. Watch #DilBechara to remember Sushant and his body of work. Watch it also for Mukesh Chhabra's assured debut.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 25, 2020

Sushant you will truly be missed???? Cried through #DilBechara 1st day, 1st show ❤❤❤❤❤ @CastingChhabra take a bow #SanjanaSanghi #SwastikaMukherjee #SaswataChatterjee #SahilVaid #SaifAliKhan ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ZLjjdpifZN

— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara, which has been adapted from John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars, is a remake of the Hollywood movie with the same name that originally starrer Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. It marked the debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as the director. Sanjana Sanghi, who was seen in Rockstar, finally bagged a leading role in this film.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He died by suicide and no note was found by the Mumbai Police. As of now, the investigation is on and almost 40 people have recorded the statements.

