10 Years of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai: Milan Luthria says the film has stood the test of time

It has been 10 years since Milan Luthria's directorial Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai was released. The film that starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda and Prachi Desai was much appreciated by the audience.
As the film completes 10 years today, Luthria took to his Twitter handle to mark the occasion with the poster of the film and thanked everyone for supporting the film. “A director’s vision is only as good as the support it gets. Thanks to the entire team & all our fans for your support. #Ouatim has stood the test of time only because of your love," he wrote.
A director’s vision is only as good as the support it gets. Thank you to the entire team and all our fans for your support. #Ouatim has stood the test of time only because of your love ???????? @ipritamofficial @Irshad_Kamil pic.twitter.com/LcQmsDe3Oz
— milan luthria (@milanluthria) July 30, 2020
