Surbhi Chandna talks about how her job requires not to shy away from romantic scenes

Surbhi Chandna is now being seen as Bani on Naagin 5 and her performance has already left the viewers mesmerized. The actress has been lauded for her performance in her previous shows including Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani as well. Making heads turn as the new Naagin paired opposite Mohit Sehgal and with Sharad Malhotra as the antagonist, the star cast of Naagin 5 has surely left everyone impressed. We’re all aware of how the shoots have recently resumed with the lockdown easing up a bit, the makers have been maintaining utmost precautions regarding the shoot and schedules.
Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s goofing around during the practice of Tandav is going to make your Monday better!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply