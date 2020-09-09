Surbhi Chandna talks about how her job requires not to shy away from romantic scenes

Surbhi Chandna is now being seen as Bani on Naagin 5 and her performance has already left the viewers mesmerized. The actress has been lauded for her performance in her previous shows including Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani as well. Making heads turn as the new Naagin paired opposite Mohit Sehgal and with Sharad Malhotra as the antagonist, the star cast of Naagin 5 has surely left everyone impressed. We’re all aware of how the shoots have recently resumed with the lockdown easing up a bit, the makers have been maintaining utmost precautions regarding the shoot and schedules.

The actors have been maintaining their own precautionary measures along with those placed around the set by the makers. Surbhi Chandna, in her recent interview, was asked about the apprehensions of performing romantic scenes since there was a huge risk to do it during the pandemic. Surbhi elaborated on the current conditions and aid that they have to sanitize their hands after every scene, their chairs are sanitized frequently and they have been drinking kaada to boost their immunity. However, her job does not allow her to shy away from romantic scenes, she performs them during the pandemic.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s goofing around during the practice of Tandav is going to make your Monday better!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results