Varun Dhawan poses with girlfriend Natasha Dalal; says he won’t be afraid as long as she is with him 

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for a long time now. The couple are often spotted together in the city and also share pictures with each other on their social media handle. On Saturday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram feed to share an adorable picture where he is seen posing along with Natasha.

In the picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen standing in a mini pool, with Natasha sitting beside him by the pool side. Dressed in an orange jacket and shorts, Varun is sporting a hair bun, while Natasha is seen in a grey flowy gown. Sharing the image, Varun wrote, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me." There were reports of the two getting married in 2020 doing the rounds earlier this year. However, it seems like the couple have decided to wait a little longer owing to the pandemic.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the film titled Coolie No. 1. The film directed by David Dhawan also stars Sara Ali Khan. There are reports of the film going the digital way for a release owing to the theatres being shut down due to the pandemic. Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and Johnny Lever in important roles.

