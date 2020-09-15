Barun Sobti’s dapper traditional attire will leave you smitten!

Barun Sobti surprised his fans last night by visiting their profiles and liking a few posts. The actor is known to have a massive fan following especially after his role as Arnab Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The fans still can’t get over his awesome chemistry with Sanaya Irani on the show and have also adored him as Haider Ali Khan in Tanhaaiyaan opposite Surbhi Jyoti.

He shared a picture from his old photoshoot where he is seen dressed in a traditional pathani suit with a waistcoat in his hands and the picture has left us with our jaws on the floor. The actor is known to carry every look with extreme ease, be it a three-piece suit or casuals or Indian traditional outfits and this picture is just another proof of that. Take a look at the picture that he posted.

Barun was last seen in Asur with Arshad Warsi and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him sign a new project.

