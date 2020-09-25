“I’m enjoying singing so much but I enjoy jumping off buildings more” – Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has turned singer. Not many know his father Jackie Shroff sings very well and that’s where the inspiration comes from. Tiger’s just-released song ‘Unbelievable’ has been composed by the late much-missed composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Avitesh.

Speaking on how the song happened, Tiger says, “I was just bored during lockdown and I was very restless. This was the time to expand my horizons. So, I wanted to work on something new and something that I’ve always wanted to do. Singing is something I love. So far, I had sung only under the shower.”

Tiger’s father and Avitesh’s father go back and long way and Tiger and Avitesh know one another from childhood. Says Tiger, “I contacted my friend Avitesh Srivastav in April and we’ve been working on this song ever since.”

Tiger says this song is a one-off experiment and doesn’t mean he would be going into more singing. “I’m enjoying singing so much but I enjoy jumping off buildings more. I’d rather let someone else do my singing on screen while I focus on my stunts.”

