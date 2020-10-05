Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin becomes the first television show to shoot outdoor post lockdown

Star Plus’ upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take entertainment to a higher notch with scenes getting shot in real locations. Neil Bhatt (Virat Chavhan) and Aishwarya Sharma (Patralekha) who will soon be seen essaying lead roles in the show have recently spent a day shooting the opening sequence in Nashik which is situated on the banks of river Godavari. The entire shoot in Nashik was conducted with utmost precaution ensuring the safety of the cast and crew members.

Talented actor Neil Bhatt who shoots for his first outdoor sequence amid the pandemic shares his experience and much more, “We began shooting for the show a few days back in Mumbai although few scenes from the opening sequence were balanced as they were required to be shot in a real location to give viewers an authentic feel. Also since the show depicts a Maharashtrian background, an outdoor shoot was decided to be held especially in Nashik. My co-star, Aishwarya and I along with a small unit traveled to Nashik in the night seeking all safety measures. We shot the sequence for a day and returned to Mumbai safely. It was indeed a memorable experience.”

Talking about her first-hand experience, actress Aishwarya Sharma says “On hearing that we were going to shoot in Nashik, I was very happy and excited. We shot the sequence in a real location and shooting in Nashik happens to be my first ever outdoor adventure for this show. The unit took a lot of care of us and also ensured that all safety measure was taken. It was a pleasant experience and I consider myself fortunate to be a part of this wonderful team.”

Produced by Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment the show revolves around a triangular love story and is the remake of the super-hit Bengali show ‘Kusum Dola’. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aysha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles and will go on air from 5th October on the channel. It also features popular actors like Kishori Shahane, Sanjay Narvekar, Milind Pathak and Shailesh Datar in pivotal roles.

