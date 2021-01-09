Amitabh Bachchan & Shoojit Sircar’s shelved film Shoebite to be revived on digital?

Post the astronomical amount that Amazon had paid for the premiere rights for the Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar starrer Gulabo Sitabo, it is reliably learnt that their complete-but-unreleased film Shoebite about a 60-year-old man’s journey of self-discovery, is all set to be rescued from the cans and released on the OTT platform.
Sources say the dispute between the film’s producers is now being resolved amicably. “After Gulabo Sitabo was sold to the OTT platform for Rs. 35 crores, the disputing producers saw wisdom in retrieving Shoebite from oblivion and putting it on the digital domain,” says the sources.
With Gulabo Sitabo turning out to be such a damp squib, Shoebite is just the panacea needed to stymie the prevalent puerility of the digital platform.
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra to team up for Aankhen 2; Gaurang Doshi might have to part with rights
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply