Farah Khan gets nostalgic as she shares a major throwback picture with cousin Farhan Akhtar from their childhood

Farah Khan is known to share some of the most nostalgic pictures from the good old days. Unknown to a lot of people, she happens to be a cousin of actor-director, Farhan Akhtar. And their childhood was quite a fun one from the looks of it. Being a part of the industry for over two decades, Farah and Farhan have grown up with people belonging to the industry around them.

Taking to her Instagram, Farah Khan flaunts her haircut in a picture with her childhood dancing partner, Farhan Akhtar. She wrote, “Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami)♥️” Sporting a classic haircut from back in the day, Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar look unrecognizable in this picture, take a look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The picture will surely make you reminisce the good old days!

Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan guided her through her debut in Om Shanti Om

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results