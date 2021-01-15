Kiara Advani opts for tie-dye co-ords to level up her look while visiting designer Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani, who was recently busy shooting in Chandigarh, is back in Mumbai. She was spotted leaving designer Manish Malhotra's house on Thursday night dressed in a blue and white sweatshirt and sweat shorts set.
She donned a super cute tie dye outfit; her hair was cascading down her back in soft waves. She paired her look with a black sling bag with gold details, small gold hoops and chunky rose gold sneakers. Owing to the Covid19 pandemic, the beauty was also seen wearing a black mask after she posed for the paps. Kiara kept the look simple and used a minimal approach to style her look.
Kiara's style is really minimalistic and chic, she's a show stealer and stuns netizens with her fashion time and again. One can take inspiration and style cues from her fashion archives, and you can never go wrong.
