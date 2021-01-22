Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 shoot delayed due to Covid; final touches being given to the script

Tiger Shroff was all set to start shooting for the sequel of his debut film, Heropanti from the month of December and there was a talk all across about how the makers were planning to shoot the film in over 9 countries. The film was to feature Tara Sutaria as the female lead alongside Tiger. However, Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the shooting of the action thriller has been delayed.

“The film was to be shot across the globe, however owing to the new variant of Coronavirus; the makers could not even complete their recce of shooting spots. It’s all a wait and watch scenario for the film right now and the makers will churn out a new schedule once the global scenario of Covid 19 is under control,” a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The new mutant of Covid 19 is not the only reason for delay. “The script of the film also took longer than expected, and the writing department is, giving it finishing touches. In the meanwhile, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has commenced work on Bachchan Pandey, which is more of a test shoot for him under the experience of Akshay Kumar and he will implement a similar shooting strategy on Heropanti 2 as well,” the source further shared. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan, who is at present working on the action scenes of the film with the plan to present Tiger Shroff in a never seen before larger-than-life avatar.

“Hopefully, we should get rolling before March. We all are waiting for the situation to be a little better as travelling to places like the UK, and the US is a little risky in times like these. There is also a possibility of change in some of the already decided shooting spots. A new schedule will be churned out soon, as the idea is to complete the film with the unit in one go at multiple locations,” a source associated with the film said.

The movie will mark the fifth collaboration of Tiger Shroff with mentor Sajid Nadiadwala after Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Also Read: Did you know? Sara Ali Khan was dropped from Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff because of this reason

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results