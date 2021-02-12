Talks between producers of Sooryavanshi and exhibitors reach stalemate; makers begin talks with Netflix for OTT release

Earlier today we had reported that the Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi was heading for a theatrical release on April 2. In fact, we had reported that the Rohit Shetty directorial was being readied to release in single screens and non-national multiplexes across the country. Now we hear that the talks between the producers of Sooryavanshi and exhibitors have reached a stalemate. In light of the discussion breaking down the makers of film have now begun talks with OTT streaming giant Netflix to release the film.

Commenting on the same a trade source tells us, “The makers of Sooryavanshi want to ensure the success of their film, and theatre owners want to capitalize on the release of a big ticket Bollywood entertainer after the pandemic. Each side wants the lion’s share when it comes to revenues generate from the release of Sooryavanshi and hence the stalemate.”

But given the impasse, our source states that there are high chances the film might go for an OTT release. “Currently talks between the producers of Sooryavanshi and exhibitors have reached a standstill, due to which the makers of the film have now opened up dialogue with the OTT streaming giant Netflix. If all goes well the audience could see a simultaneous release on Netflix and non-national multiplex chains and single-screen cinemas”.

However, ask the source whether such a release was likely and he continues, “It all now depends on Netflix, if the streaming giant offers the makers of Sooryavanshi a sweet deal we could also see the film premiere on OTT and simultaneous release in theatres, or there could also be a chance that Sooryavanshi will have an exclusive premiere on the OTT platform.”

With three possible outcomes for the release of Sooryavanshi, it currently remains a wait and watch game to see which release pattern the makers of the film eventually adopt.

