Sunny Leone shares video of husband Daniel Weber lying on a bed wearing nothing but a hat

Bollywood star Sunny Leone who has over 40 million followers on social media treated fans to a video of her husband Daniel Weber. In the video, Daniel is seen wearing nothing but a strategically placed hat.

Sunny recently took to her Instagram stories and posted two videos shot at what looks like their home. In the first video she was posing in front of a mirror while in the second she gave a glimpse of her husband reading a book while on the bed wearing nothing but with a hat placed strategically on his lap.

Sunny is seen making a mock shock face and wrote along with the post, "Lol I found him this way, please don't ask haha."

On the work front, Sunny recently shot for the television reality show Splitsvilla season 13 in Kerala along with Rannvijay Singha. She will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.

