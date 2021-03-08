Priyanka Chopra wore a beautiful sweater knitted by her Mom!

Priyanka Chopra has gained a huge international fame. Currently, she is having a great fun time with family in London, where her mother, Madhu Chopra also joined her and Nick Jonas as the actress continues shooting of Amazon Prime Video's series Citadel.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next seen in Text For You, with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The actress will also star in The Matrix 4.
