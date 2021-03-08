Priyanka Chopra wore a beautiful sweater knitted by her Mom!

Priyanka Chopra has gained a huge international fame. Currently, she is having a great fun time with family in London, where her mother, Madhu Chopra also joined her and Nick Jonas as the actress continues shooting of Amazon Prime Video's series Citadel.

Priyanka shared pictures where he family and Nick's parents joined them in London. The actress she was wearing a gorgeous off-white turtleneck sweater and guess what, the absolutely beautiful piece was knitted by her mom herself! She paired the sweater with black jeggings. She tied her hair in a ponytail with the slightest touch of makeup! She captioned the post as “ My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next seen in Text For You, with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The actress will also star in The Matrix 4.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces her restaurant in New York named Sona; shares pictures

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results