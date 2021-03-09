Vaani Kapoor raises the oomph factor following midriff flossing fashion in yellow outfit worth Rs.15,000

It looks like Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is crushing over bright tones these days. From Indian to western, she is seen flaunting all bright colours and we are absolutely loving it. She is setting fashion goals these days with her effortless and chic style.

Vaani Kapoor today shared a few pictures on her Instagram where she was donning off a yellow wrap crop top featuring bandeau style bodice with bold cutouts throughout adorned with a thigh slit maxi skirt with striking cutouts worth Rs. 15,000. This is called midriff flossing fashion these days and well, it seems like it's here to stay.

The actress went with a minimal makeup base with a hint of white eyeshadow around the eye corners and nude gloss lips. She kept her hair middle parted wavy and she was looking absolutely fiery.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be next appear in Bellbottom opposite Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi which is set to release on May 28, 2021. Apart from that, she has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera releasing this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor is a sexy siren in floral thigh-high slit dress perfect for the summer

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results