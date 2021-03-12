Alia Bhatt confirms testing negative for COVID-19; to resume work from today

Earlier this week, actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after Alia Bhatt went into home quarantine as she was working with Kapoor in Brahmastra and with Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She even got herself tested for COVID-19.

While there have been reports of Alia having tested negative for COVID-19, the actress of Thursday afternoon confirmed the same. Alia took to her Instagram stories to inform about her health and that she will be continuing to work from today.

"I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi has been brought to a halt owing to the health of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash postponed after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results