Deepika Padukone sets the internet ablaze in one-shoulder white bodycon

Deepika Padukone never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. Be it any red carpet, dinner nights or even promotional events, the actress often breaks the internet with her styling game.

The actress recently took on Instagram to share a picture of herself where she was seen donning off a white one-shoulder bodycon dress. She wore it to Alia Bhatt’s birthday party on March 14. She accessorised her dress with a statement bracelet. Adding drama to the look, she went with bold kohl eyes and nude lips and kept her hair all open.This simple yet subtle outfit is a classic choice for outings. The actress posted the pictures in a monochromatic black and white tone and captioned it with a star emoji and fans went crazy with this look.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in 83 alongside her hubsnad Ranveer Singh which is set to release on June 4, 2021. She will also be seen Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and the release date is yet to decided. The actress will star in The Intern remake and Shakun Batra’s next.

