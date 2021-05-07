EXO fans raise over Rs. 1 lakh for COVID-19 relief in India; donate money in Baekhyun’s name on his birthday 

The second wave of the deadly coronavirus has plunged India into one of the biggest crisis in the world. The country is struggling due to the lack of medical supplies, oxygen concentrators, and cylinders amongst many issues. With that being said, netizens took to social media in April to put SOS tweets, ask for resources, raise money via fundraisers, provide food to COVID-19 patients, etc. Even celebrities are doing whatever they can in their capacity by arranging hospital beds for people, donating money and starting fundraisers. A similar thing has been done by South Korean group EXO's India fans. EXO fans often donate to charities on each member's birthday. Called EXO-L, they raised Rs. 1 lakh and donated the money to respective organizations on the birthday of the member Byun Baekhyun.

EXO's Manipur fanbase revealed that Rs. 90,000 from the money raised was donated to Mission Oxygen and Rs. 10,000 was donated to Chief Miniter's Relief Fund. "With the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, life has been very hard for everyone. With all the hospitals being overwhelmed, it’s been difficult for the whole country. As always, we come together on every EXO member bday. This Baekhyun bday, we all decided to donate to “Mission Oxygen” to help hospitals across India get immediate access to oxygen concentrators. We raised a little over 1Lac in 3 days," the statement read.

Baekhyun celebrated his 29th birthday (30 in the Korean age system) on May 6 and enlisted in the military for mandatory services as a public service officer.

