BTS to reportedly drop a new album on July 9, also called ARMY Day; Big Hit Music responds 

New music is coming from South Korean juggernaut BTS, and on a special day. After a stupendous past couple of weeks with their second English single 'Butter' that's been at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks consecutively, it's being reported that BTS will be dropping their new album in July.

According to Korean media outlet SpoTV News, BTS will reportedly release a new album on July 9. Interestingly, it is also ARMY Day, a day celebrating the fandom. The name was of the fandom was announced on July 9 in 2014.

Big Hit Music released a statement, “We reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”

On May 25, Guinness World Records confirmed that the septet's new single broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021. The record was previously held by BTS themselves for their last single 'Dynamite', which had 3 million concurrent peak viewers. Furthermore, the single has broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, which was confirmed by Youtube on May 24. They have also broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

After three YouTube records, BTS made their way to Spotify. 'Butter' garnered "11,042,335 global streams in just one day, breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours."

BTS recently announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY.

