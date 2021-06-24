Sonu Sood sells bread and eggs as he introduces ‘Sonu Ki Supermarket’

Actor Sonu Sood, who has help several Indian citizens amid the pandemic, recently dropped his fun clip on Instagram with his fans, wherein he can be seen selling bread, eggs, and more.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video that features him sitting on a bicycle as he introduces his new supermarket and says, “Kaun bolta hai shopping mall band ho gaya? Sabse jyada important aur sabse jyada mehengi supermarket ready hai. Yeh dekhiye sab kuch hai mere paas. Anda hai joh iss samay 6 rupay ka mil raha hai, aur uske baad bread hai badi wali joh 40 rupay ki hai, choti wali bread 22 rupay ki hai. Saath mein pav hai, rusk hai, muri hai, aur bohut saare chips wagera hai”.

Towards the end, Sonu was asking his fans to place their orders as soon as possible and says, "delivery ke extra charges hain boss"

The actor wore a white t-shirt with blue jeans paired with white sneakers. Sonu left a witty caption that read, "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

On the professional front, Sonu Sood is gearing up for his upcoming film Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Manav Vij.

Also Read: Dwarf artists reach out to Sonu Sood and Salman Khan for help amid pandemic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results