Inside Pictures: Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad looks ethereal in embellished lehenga as she marries Imaad Shamsi

Television actor Sana Sayyad has become a popular name due to her role as Divya in the Hindi drama series Divya Drishti. She tied the knot on June 25 with her beau Imaad Shamsi. The pictures from their nikaah ceremony are doing rounds on the internet and they look all loved up.

Sana Sayyad was glowing as a bride. She was seen wearing an off-white lehenga with golden and brown details. She looks stunning as ever in the lehenga with a three forth blouse, heavy diamond jewelry which includes a choker, kadas, nose ring, matha patti.

Sana Sayyad tied the knot with entrepreneur Imaad Shamsi on Friday. The Divya Drishti actor’s friends took to their Instagram stories to share pictures from the nikaah. Sana and Imaad, who’ve known each other since their college days, had an intimate yet fun-filled ceremony with their family and close friends in attendance.

Sana Sayyad rose to fame with Splitsvilla. After a couple of youth shows, she made it big with the supernatural drama Divya Drishti. She was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story.

