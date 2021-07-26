Shoot of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s unannounced project includes three hours of heavy makeover each day

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently shooting for a hush-hush project in Mumbai, ever since the lockdown norms were eased. The actress has been regular on social media, where she is seen giving her fans updates about her early morning schedules.
A source close to the actress revealed, "Nushrratt has been shooting for an unannounced project in Mumbai right now, for a schedule of 25 days. She has to wake up every day at 3 AM in the morning, and reach the sets before 4 AM. Nushrratt's character is such that requires a heavy makeover, due to which she reaches sets at 7 AM to start rolling."
The source further opines, "Nushrratt's character in the film is such that has never been seen before, and will really surprise the audience once it is revealed."
On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Ram Setu, Hurdang, Chhorii, and the unannounced project.
