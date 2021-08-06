Miley Cyrus offers to share LGBTQIA+ resources with DaBaby following his homophobic statement, receives mixed response from netizens

Popular singer Miley Cyrus has extended a helping hand to rapper DaBaby to discuss about LGBTQIA+ community and HIV/AIDS following his controversial comments last week's Rolling Loud 2021 festival in Miami.

In her recent Instagram post, Miley Cyrus said, “As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness. The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, & connection.”

She continued, “It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”

Tagging DaBaby, she captioned, “Check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

Rapper DaBaby has been receiving the backlash since the rant at Rolling Loud Festival 2021 followed by his controversial music video. Dua Lipa, John Elton, and Madonna, who already shared their disappointment through various mediums, several other artists are also criticizing the statement. Following the rant, he was removed from the lineups of Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball and Day N Vegas. He has been removed from 6 festival line ups.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," DaBaby said it out loud to the Florida crowd over July 24 weekend. "Ladies, if your p—- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

Going through the controversy, the ‘Blame It on Baby’ artist has since issued more than one apologieswith most recent statement published on August 2 stating, “Having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

Miley Cyrus’ statement has been met with mixed responses from the netizens who stated DaBaby has always been controversial and that even after his Rolling Loud Festival 2021 rant, he went ahead to release controversial music video.

