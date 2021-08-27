Neha Sharma’s short film Vikalp based on women empowerment to be released on the Large Short Films platform

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is ready for the release of her short film named Vikalp which will be directed by Dheeraj Jindal. The film revolves around the themes of misogyny, sexual harassment at the office, and revenge porn. The actress was excited to play the character of a girl named Shivani and had never attempted something like that.
The story of the film is the issues every young girl suffers in their lives be it travelling late at night, restrictions, and day-to-day struggles. The actress wants to create awareness among women to respond back and break the chains of patriarchy. Essaying the role of Shivani was an extremely difficult task for her.
