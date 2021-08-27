Neha Sharma’s short film Vikalp based on women empowerment to be released on the Large Short Films platform

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is ready for the release of her short film named Vikalp which will be directed by Dheeraj Jindal. The film revolves around the themes of misogyny, sexual harassment at the office, and revenge porn. The actress was excited to play the character of a girl named Shivani and had never attempted something like that.

The story of the film is the issues every young girl suffers in their lives be it travelling late at night, restrictions, and day-to-day struggles. The actress wants to create awareness among women to respond back and break the chains of patriarchy. Essaying the role of Shivani was an extremely difficult task for her.

The Tanhaji star feels that Shivani is similar to her as she also struggled to become independent and is aware of how hard earned privilege it is. The actress also experienced trauma during the shoot of some scenes but gathered the strength to give her best. The actress reveals that though it provoked heartbreak it also conveys an important message for women to get up and fight back. Finally, she claims that brave characters like Shivani are needed to be shown as they are strong enough to change the mindset of society.

Also Read: Neha Sharma turns up the heat in a sultry black bikini set in her latest photoshoot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results