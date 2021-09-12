Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dine with Olympic medalist PV Sindhu

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met two-time Olympic medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu for dinner on Saturday in Mumbai. PV Sindhu and Deepika were seen entering a restaurant in the city together, while Ranveer joined them later.

Deepika opted for a white puffed sleeves satin top with black pants whole Sindhu looked stunning in a white dress. The two stars also posed for the paparazzi. Ranveer was also spotted in a white shirt twinning with the two. Later, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with Deepika and Sindhu.

"Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone," he captioned the post.

PV Sindhu recently won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

On the work front, Deepika will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's '83. She recently wrapped the shoot of Shakun Batra's next. She will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and in the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathan. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, ‘83, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Anniyan remake. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Sooryavanshi.

