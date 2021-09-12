Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dine with Olympic medalist PV Sindhu

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met two-time Olympic medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu for dinner on Saturday in Mumbai. PV Sindhu and Deepika were seen entering a restaurant in the city together, while Ranveer joined them later.
Deepika opted for a white puffed sleeves satin top with black pants whole Sindhu looked stunning in a white dress. The two stars also posed for the paparazzi. Ranveer was also spotted in a white shirt twinning with the two. Later, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with Deepika and Sindhu.
"Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone," he captioned the post.
PV Sindhu recently won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.
