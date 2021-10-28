Shah Rukh Khan was fined Rs. 1.5 lakh by Sameer Wankhede in 2011 at Mumbai airport, here’s why

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has acted against several Bollywood celebrities in different instances, but before handling narcotics operations, the 2008 batch IRS officer worked in the customs and service tax departments.

In 2011, he headed the customs department at the Mumbai airport where he interrogated many celebrities. Aryan Khan's case is not the first time when Sameer Wankhede has made it difficult for Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, SRK was fined Rs 1.5 lakh at the airport for carrying excess luggage in 2011.

In July 2011, Sameer had stopped SRK and questioned him for hours at the Mumbai airport before charging Rs 1.5 lakh for carrying excess luggage. The actor had arrived at Mumbai airport after a family vacation in Holland and London. During that time, Wankhede was the assistant commissioner of customs stationed at the airport.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s arrest has caused a concern among his friends in the US and the UK. Aryan, who studied filmmaking in California, US, has received support from his university friends. His primary friend circle is from the US and the UK.

